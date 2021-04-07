Mohammed Kudus reveals positives from long injury setback

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

Black Stars and Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus says he has become a better person following his injury setback.

The 20-year old picked up a knee injury in the UEFA Champions League game against Liverpool in October last year which saw him on the sidelines for several months.



Mohammed Kudus said he took time to take reflection on himself whilst recuperating and is now a better person.



“It has led me to discover a part of myself."



“It made me find out that I am very strong."



“The Champions League is one of the biggest stages in the world."



“Imagine I have worked all my twenty years in life to play at that level and then get a hit like this."

“It just made a tougher person than before."



“It is going to be a different beast out there,” he told Ajax TV.



Mohammed Kudus is getting back to his best since his recovery.



He scored to help the Black Stars pick a point against South Africa in Johannesburg in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



The former Nordsjaelland midfielder also scored for his club and believes his best is yet to come.