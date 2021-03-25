Mohammed Kudus reveals readiness for South Africa clash

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus

Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus says the Black Stars are well prepared and ready for South Africa in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Thursday, March 25, 2021.

The Black Stars face the Bafana Bafana at the FNB Stadium in a crucial encounter that could determine which country qualifies for the Nations Cup in Cameroon next year even before the final matches of group C.



Ahead of tonight's game in South Africa, Kudus- who is one of the key players for this encounter remains confident of victory.



"It has been very good. There are a very good team spirit and unity in camp and everyone is 100% ready for the game," he told the media.

Mohammed Kudus made his senior national team debut against South Africa in November and scored a belter as Ghana won 2-0 in Cape Coast.



"I know that the players are ready," added the Ajax playmaker. "We have been preparing very well and I can see that everyone is pretty much ready for the game and what I can tell Ghanaians is that they should back us with prayers and support and we will do our best tomorrow to seal qualification for the AFCON."