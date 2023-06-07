Mohammed Kudus ruled out of AFCON U-23 tournament

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, has been ruled out of the upcoming u-23 African Youth Championship in Morocco.

Chairman of the Black Meteors management committee, Frederick Acheampong confirmed that the Ajax man is not eligible to participate despite being 22 years.



According to Acheampong, Kudus's ineligibility is because the highly-rated midfielder was born in 2000, adding that Kamaldeen Sulemana and Ernest Nuamah are the Black Stars duo the Meteors technical team are counting on.



“Kudus is not eligible because he was born in the year 2000 but there are other players in the Black Stars like Kamaldeen and Nuamah who would be needed in the Black Meteors”, he stated.



Acheampong also stated that the Ghana U-23 technical team is in contact with Black Stars technical team regarding the players' availability for the U-23 tournament.



“We are negotiating with the players and the Black Stars technical team to see if most of them will be available. In any case, the Black Stars game is on the 18th so after that those who are available can join us”, he told Graphic Sports.

Both Kamaldeen and Nuamah have been named in the Black Stars squad for Ghana's AFCON 2023 qualifier against Madagascar on June 18, 2023.



Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko has already begun camping with 22 locally-based players. He is expected to name his final squad in the next few weeks.



The tournament is scheduled to kickstart on June 24 and will end on July 8, 2023.



