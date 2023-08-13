Mohammed Kudus scores as Ajax hammer Heracles Almelo in Eredivisie opener

Kudus, 22, had 60 touches and recorded 85 per cent passing accuracy.

Ghana star, Kudus Mohammed kicked off his 2023/24 Dutch Eredivisie season with an impressive performance.

Ajax hosted Heracles Almelo at the Johan Cruijff ArenA stadium.



Despite the speculations surrounding his future, Kudus Mohammed was named in the starting XI.



However, the away side broke the deadlock through Mario Engels in the 45th minute.



During added time in the first half, Jakov Medić scored to level the home side up to make it 1-1 before the end of the first half.



After recess, Ajax kept threatening the opposition box and finally had the breakthrough in the 75th minute with Mohammed Kudus scoring a beauty.



Steven Bergwijn increased the tally of the home in the 85th minute with another superb goal.

During the added time in the 90th minute, Kudus Mohammed was brought down in the 18-yard box of the away side to win a penalty for the home side.



Bergwin again stepped up to convert the spot kick to make it 4-1 in full-time for the home side.



He will be hoping to keep his fine start intact when Ajax travel to play Excelsior on Saturday, August 19.



Kudus meanwhile have been linked with a move away from Ajax this summer with Chelsea, Arsenal and Brighton all interested in the services of the attacker.