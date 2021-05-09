Mohammed Kudus scores as ten-man Ajax crush Feyenoord in Eredivisie Klassieker

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus scored for Ajax in their 3-0 win over at Feyenoord on Sunday, 9 May 2021, in the Dutch Eredivisie Klassieker.

The Ghana international was introduced in the second half by replacing Sébastien Haller at the Stadion Feijenoord in Rotterdam.



Ajax went into the break with a goal up but had Edson Álvarez shown the red card just before the halftime whistle for a tackle which resulted in a penalty.



But the hosts could not convert from 12 yards and squandered that opportunity.

In the 79th minute, Kudus was at hand to connect home the third goal of the match and his third league goal of the season.



Ajax took the lead on 21 minutes courtesy of an own goal scored by Marcos Senesi and in the 67th minute, another own goal from Ridgeciano Haps doubled the visitor's lead.