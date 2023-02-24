0
Mohammed Kudus scores but Union Berlin beat Ajax to progress in Europa League

Mohammed Kudus 1 Kudus in action for Ajax

Fri, 24 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana star Mohammed Kudus scored again for Ajax as their road in the Europa League come to an end after losing 3-1 Union Berlin in the playoff.

His first goal in the second-tier competition of Europe was only a consolation for the Dutch giants as they lose 3-1 on aggregate.

Robin Knoche gave the hosts the lead 20 minutes in from the penalty spot before Josip Juranović doubled the lead for Union Berlin just before the end of the half.

Mohammed Kudus then pulled one back for the Dutch side in the 50th minute but Union Berlin immediately restored their lead through Danilho Doekhi.

Ajax will now have to turn their attention to the league after failing to press in the Europa League too.

 

