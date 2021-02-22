Mohammed Kudus scores in Ajax heavy win over Sparta Rotterdam

Ghana's talented star Mohammed Kudus scored for Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam in their 4-2 win over Sparta Rotterdam in Dutch top-flight on Sunday night.

The 20-year-old hit the target in his first start for the giants since returning from a serious knee injury that kept him out of action for about four months.



The gifted player hit the net in the 50th minute of the match before he was substituted nine minutes later as the Amsterdam-based side coasted to the emphatic victory.



The talented midfielder latched onto a pass in the box and perfectly placed it to beyond the goalkeeper to make it 4-0 for Ajax before he was substituted.

His absence sparked the confidence of the visitors at the Johan Cruyff Arena who scored two late goals to end the match 4-2 in favour of the home side.



But the return to the starting line-up of Ajax bodes well for the Ghana star who will look forward to playing more matches for the side as he continues to make a recovery from the injury that affected his flying start at the club.



