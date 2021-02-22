Mohammed Kudus scores on Ajax return

Ghanaian player Kudus Mohammed

Ghanaian youngster Kudus Mohammed scored on his return from injury to help Ajax beat Sparta Rotterdam in the Dutch top-flight league.

Kudus has been off for sometime due to discomfort and made a return to face Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday evening.



The Ghanaian International scored Ajax’s fourth goal of the night to help them record a comfortable 4-2 victory.



The 20-year old put home a nice Ajax build up with the assist from Dusan Tadic.

“His goal was fantastic. In the beginning he had to look for his position a bit, but I think he played well. He can use this match to get one step further,” he told the club’s media after the game.



The goal is his second league goal of the season for Ajax.



He was subbed off on the 59th minutes for Davy Klaassen.