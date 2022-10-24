0
Mohammed Kudus set to return to Ajax starting line up ahead of Liverpool clash

Kudus Liverpool Record Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus in action against Liverpool

Mon, 24 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus is expected to start against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night.

The in-form Ghana international position at Ajax is under threat due to the recent form of Brian Brobbey.

The former Nordjaelland star has been dropped to the bench at the Dutch giants in the last two games in favour of Brian Brobbey, who has responded so well by scoring four goals.

Kudus, who started from the bench against RKC Waalwijk is expected to be back in the starting lineup since he has been the preferred choice in the European competition by Ajax boss, Alfred Schreuder.

The 22-year-old has scored 9 goals and provided 1 assist in 16 appearances this season.

Source: footballghana.com
