Mohammed Kudus set to return to action against Newcastle United after 'shoulder injury'

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus could return to action for West Ham in their English Premier League game against Newcastle United.

Kudus, who has been in a rich vein of form for the Hammers pulled out of the Black Stars squad for friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda due to a shoulder injury.



In his absence, the Black Stars failed to pick a win in any of the games, losing 2-1 to Nigeria and playing out a 2-2 draw with Uganda.



But he is expected to make the trip to Saint James' Park with West Ham for the game against the Magpies this weekend.

"Midfielder Edson Alvarez will be missing from David Moyes’ squad through suspension, having picked up his tenth yellow card of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign in the 1-1 draw with Aston Villa last time out," stated West Ham as they provided information on their team news.



"Forward Maxwel Cornet could be available for selection following a hamstring injury he sustained in training, with the 27-year-old last featuring against Nottingham Forest on 17 February," added the club on their official website.



Kudus' first-ever Premier League goal was against Newcastle United at the London Olympic Stadium