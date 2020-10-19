Mohammed Kudus should always play if he is fit - Ajax Showtime editor

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus

Editor of outlet Ajax Showtime, Gino Haverkamp has reacted to Ajax's victory against SC Heerenveen.

Accoridjng to Gino Haverkamp, Mohammed Kudus should always play when he is fit.



The Ghana international who scored and provided a brace of assists for the Dutch giants in their thumping win on Sunday looks to have advertised himself properly ahead of the showdown with the six times European champions.



"Yes, without a doubt. After today and after Vitesse actually, where he already played very well, as Erik ten Hag you can no longer ignore him. He brings so much football, can hardly be removed from the ball, he is so agile, he just thinks forward. Actually, when you think of a stereotypical Ajax football player, you think of him. You should always let someone like that play."

Was he your Man of the Match too?



"Hell yes. In principle he was just the linchpin in almost every attack, everything ran through him, so then you have an important share in the victory," he added.