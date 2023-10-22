Mohammed Kudus sits on the bench for West Ham’s clash with Villa

Ghana star, Mohammed Kudus has made the West Ham United team for the game against Aston Villa this afternoon.
The Hammers are playing away at Villa Park in a Round 9 encounter of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.
Although Mohammed Kudus is part of the West Ham United team for the game, he has missed out on a starting role.
The Black Stars poster boy has been named on the bench ahead of kick-off at 15:30gmt. He is likely to be introduced in the second half to help his team chase a win over the Premier League opponent.
Since joining West Ham United, Mohammed Kudus has made five appearances in the English Premier League.
While he is yet to start a game for the Hammers, he has already scored one goal and is pushing for a starting role with his impressive performances whenever he gets the chance to play.
