Mohammed Kudus stars for West Ham despite heavy defeat to Manchester United

Mohammed Kudus

Ghana star Mohammed Kudus starred for West Ham United despite their heavy 3-0 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

The 23-year-old was magnificent for the Hammers in an afternoon they struggled to find any sort of inspiration at Old Trafford in the big Premier League game.



Mohammed Kudus completed the most dribbles (7) of any player, and his five in the first half was two more than the whole of the Man United team combined.



He also won the most duels (15) and was the most fouled player in the game, winning four fouls.

Hojlund celebrated his 21st birthday in perfect fashion, providing the smart 23rd-minute finish that set the hosts on their way to victory.



Garnacho's deflected effort doubled their advantage less than a minute after West Ham full-back Emerson wasted a glorious chance to equalise.



The Argentine added another near the end after Scott McTominay seized possession inside the West Ham half.