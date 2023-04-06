0
Mohammed Kudus suffers injury in Ajax Dutch Cup win

Kudus Injury 761x424 Kudus Mohammed after he got injured

Thu, 6 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus got injured in Ajax Amsterdam’s 2-1 win over rivals Feyenoord in the Dutch Cup semi-final match played on Wednesday, April 6, 2023.

The Ghanaian was handed a starting role in the game, and put up a decent performance in the game till the second half when he picked up a muscle injury in the 60th minute when he went down, clutching his hamstring.

Kudus had to be substituted in the match and was replaced by Portugal’s Francisco Conceicao.

The extent of Kudus' injury is not yet known as the club is yet to comment on it. However, it is unknown if coach John Heitinga decided to sub for the Black Stars player as a precaution.

This season, Kudus has been impressive at club level having scored 18 goals with 4 assists in 38 games so far.

Ajax has now made it to the final of the Dutch Cup and will face rivals PSV Eindhoven on 30th April 2023.

