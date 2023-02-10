0
Mohammed Kudus takes a swipe at former Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder

Kudus Mohammed 4556989 908968.jfif Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

Fri, 10 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus is enjoying life under interim manager John Heitinga since the sacking of Alfred Schreuder as the head coach of Ajax.

Mohammed Kudus didn't enjoy much playing minutes under Alfred Schreuder as he was made to play as the arrowhead for Ajax instead of his favorite midfield position.

Even though Mohammed Kudus excelled in his new position under Alfred Schreuder, he was still not comfortable as he stated that he prefers playing in the middle of the park and handling the ball often.

With Alfred Schreuder sacked, Mohammed Kudus has said that he now has the freedom to play football the way he wants under John Heitinga and he is happy about it.

“It’s a new position for me, but the most important thing is that I get the freedom to play the way I want to play. The coach gives me that freedom."

"I don’t feel restricted and [I] do my best for the team. It is a new position for me and therefore also good for my development."

"We also sometimes switch positions. That also makes us unpredictable as a team,” Mohammed Kudus said after his man-of-the-match performance in the Dutch League Cup game against FC Twente on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

Mohammed Kudus has now scored two goals and provided one assist in three games under new manager, John Heitinga.

He has now scored 15 goals in the ongoing 2022/2023 football season, 13 for Ajax and 2 for Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with the Black Stars.

JE/KPE

