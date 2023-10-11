Mohammed Kudus to face West Ham teammate Edson Alvarez in Mexico vs Ghana friendly

Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus will face his West Ham teammate Edson Alvarez for the first time when Ghana engage Mexico in an international friendly in Charlotte, USA on Saturday.

The Ghana international and Alvarez have been teammates since their days with Dutch outfit Ajax Amsterdam.



The duo moved to the London club in the summer transfer window, with the Mexican the first to arrive at the Olympic Stadium.



For the first time in their young careers, Kudus and Alvarez will be on the opposite sides.

Mexico coach Jaime Lozano invited 26 players including legendary goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa for the match on Saturday morning.



While Mexico will use the games as preparatory matches for the Copa America qualifiers, the Black Stars are also preparing for next month's World Cup qualifiers as well as the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast next year.



Kudus and Alvarez are enjoying a fine start to their career in England, with the Ghanaian playmaker netting his first EPL goal against Newcastle United on Sunday.