Mohammed Kudus to have Brighton medical on Tuesday to complete move from Ajax

Mohammed Kudus

Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus will reportedly undergo a medical examination on Tuesday, August 8, as part of his move to English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

The talented youngster has been linked with various moves to a number of clubs since the summer transfer window was opened.



On Monday morning, it was reported that Mohammed Kudus has been given 48 hours by Ajax to decide his future.



This evening, sources have indicated to Footballghana that the Black Stars poster boy has selected Brighton & Hove Albion as his next generation.

It is expected that he will travel to England tomorrow to have his mandatory medical examination.



Once that is cleared, the talented forward will put pen to paper to sign a contract to become a new player of Brighton.



Checks have revealed that Ajax will receive a £38 million fee from Brighton and will also be entitled to 15% of the onward sale of Mohammed Kudus in the future.