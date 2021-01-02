Mohammed Kudus to make injury return this month

Ghana midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus is expected to return to the field this month after his long injury lay-off.

GHANASoccernet.com had reported over the weekend the player is set for a quick return after making steady progress whiles on the sidelines.



The former Nordsjaelland star got injured his debut UEFA Champions League game for Ajax against Liverpool in October last year.



He hobbled off the pitch after just six minutes.



The injury a big blow to his glittering start for the Dutch giants.



Mohammed Kudus has stepped up his recovery process and started with some light training.

“He is in the final phase of his rehabilitation," Ajax Amsterdam trainer Erik ten Hag said on Sunday.



"There is a chance that he will get into action quickly. We are certainly working towards that with him.", he added.



The 20-year-old joined Ajax Amsterdam in the summer from Danish side Nordsjaelland in a record fee for a Ghanaian youth player.



He made three appearances in the Eredivisie for Ajax, scored one goal and registered three assists.