0
Menu
Sports

Mohammed Kudus to miss Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations qualifications next month

Kudus Injury Mohammed Kudus and Dusan Tadic

Thu, 22 Oct 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus will miss next month's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications following a long-term injury.

The Ajax Amsterdam midfielder suffered a knee injury on Wednesday in their UEFA Champions League fixture against Liverpool FC.

Kudus sustained the knee injury after a collision with Liverpool midfielder Fabinho before he was substituted.

The Dutch giants have announced that he has suffered a meniscus injury that will keep him on the sidelines for several months.

This means the 20-year-old sensation can't be selected for November's doubleheader against Sudan in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Source: Ghana Soccernet
Disclaimer

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Related Articles: