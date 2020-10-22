Mohammed Kudus to miss Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations qualifications next month

Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus will miss next month's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications following a long-term injury.

The Ajax Amsterdam midfielder suffered a knee injury on Wednesday in their UEFA Champions League fixture against Liverpool FC.



Kudus sustained the knee injury after a collision with Liverpool midfielder Fabinho before he was substituted.



The Dutch giants have announced that he has suffered a meniscus injury that will keep him on the sidelines for several months.

This means the 20-year-old sensation can't be selected for November's doubleheader against Sudan in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.





Mohammed Kudus has suffered a meniscus injury that will keep him sidelined for several months.#UCL — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) October 22, 2020