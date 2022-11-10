Mohammed Kudus to plan next club move after 2022 World Cup

Ghanaian player Mohammed Kudus

Ghanaian player Mohammed Kudus wants to complete the season with Ajax before eyeing any transfer deal away from the Dutch club.

Kudus was linked with many clubs in Europe in the summer transfer window but turned the offers down to focus on his contract with Ajax.



The forward, who had a difficult spell at the beginning of the season, was linked with clubs like Arsenal, Everton, and West Ham.



Despite not getting enough chances in the starting XI, Kudus stayed to fight for a place and deservedly earned a place in the team.



With the 2022 World Cup an opportunity for Kudus to advertise himself and leave the Dutch side, the player insists that he wants to see through his three-year contract before thinking about the future.

“Not necessarily. I'm a player who likes to challenge myself. It’s my 3rd season here. The important thing is to just keep performing. January transfer? I don’t think so. I want to finish the season,” Kudus said in an interview with the Dutch press.



Kudus has registered 9 goals in 19 matches for Ajax this season.



