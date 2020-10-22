Mohammed Kudus told me his injury wasn't serious - Mother reveals

Mariama Suleman, the mother of Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus has disclosed that her son called to inform her that the injury he sustained wasn't serious.
The 20-year-old picked up an injury on his debut Champions League game against Liverpool at the Johann Cruyff Arena on Wednesday, October, 21.
Kudus sustained the knee injury after a collision with Liverpool midfielder Fabinho before he was substituted.
Reacting to the injury sustained by his son, Mariama Suleman said: “Kudus called me late in the night to inform me that the injury wasn’t serious so I shouldn’t worry”, she told Happy FM.
“He will be going to the hospital to have a scan today and I know he will be fine”.
She added that: " I know my son will go further in his career and I want to thank everybody for the support they have given him."
The Ghanaian international is expected to undergo a scan today to confirm the extent of the injury.
Fans and well-wishers of new Ghana star Mohammed Kudus were left heavily disappointed and heartbroken after the 20-year-old's UEFA Champions League debut ended after just six minutes due to injury.
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Myron Boadu tests positive for coronavirus, set to miss Napoli clash
- Richard Ofori must stay focus and discipline to succeed at Orlando Pirates - Fatau Dauda
- Prince Opoku Agyemang to wear No.9 for Cape Town City FC
- Xhaka expecting 'important' Partey to balance Arsenal game
- Serie A side Spezia set to seal two-year contract extension with Emanuel Gyasi
- Read all related articles