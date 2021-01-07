Mohammed Kudus trains with Ajax teammates ahead of PSV clash

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus on Monday, January 4, 2021, resumed training with his Ajax Amsterdam teammates to begin preparations for a tough encounter against PSV Eindhoven.

The former FC Nordsjaelland poster boy suffered a knee injury in October 2019 while marking his debut in the Uefa Champions League in a clash against Liverpool.



With the injury keeping Mohammed Kudus out of action for most parts of the first half of the 2020/2021 football season, the star attacker has recovered and is now training very well with his teammates.



Ahead of the fixture against PSV next weekend, the forward and his Ajax teammates have trained extensively this week.

Watch photos of Mohammed Kudus as he trains with his teammates ahead of the super clash:







