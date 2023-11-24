Mohammed Kudus trains with West Ham teammates to prepare for Burnley game

Edson Alvarez and Mohammed Kudus

Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus has returned to his club, West Ham United after the November international break.

The attacker is already training with his club teammates ahead of the resumption of the English Premier League this weekend.



He is in line to feature for West Ham United in the game against Burnley on Saturday at Turf Moore.



This season, Mohammed Kudus has played 9 matches for the Hammers in the English Premier League where he has scored two goals.



He will be eager to add to that tally in the game against Burnley this weekend.

Mohammed Kudus, 23, was part of the Ghana squad that played in the first round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



The talented youngster featured in both games as the Black Stars beat Madagascar and lost to Comoros in the first and second games respectively.



Kudus is expected to be part of the Black Stars squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.