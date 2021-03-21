Mohammed Kudus, two other Ghana players named in IFFHS CAF U-20 team of the year

Ajax midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

The International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) has named three Ghanaian players in their CAF U-20 team of the year.

Globally renowned for keeping track of football statistics, the IFFHS in the past have come out with Teams of the Year and the Decade for Men and Women in the Sport.



Having monitored players on the continent for the past year, the international body has picked the best eleven U-20 players on the African continent.



The team has three players from Ghana including attacking sensation and Ajax talisman Mohammed Kudus.

Last year, he established himself as a star at FC Nordsjaelland before subsequently securing a move to Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam.



He is joined on the IFFHS CAF U-20 team of the year by his compatriots Danlad Ibrahim and Montari Kamaheni.