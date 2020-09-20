Mohammed Kudus wins Man of The Match award in first league start for Ajax

Mohammed Kudus was voted King of the match as Ajax thumped RKC Waalwijk 3-0 in their match-week two encounter at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Sunday.
It was the Ghanaian international’s first league start for the Dutch giants since joining the club in a 9 million euros deal from FC Nordsjælland in July.
The 20-year-old lasted the entire duration and was outstanding throughout the match. Kudus bossed the midfield alongside Mexican international Edson Alvarez and Quincy Promes.
He completed 90 passes, had a 92% pass accuracy, 4 shots, 1 key pass, 6 accurate long balls, has 3/3 successful dribbles, won 4 tackles, made 3 interceptions and won 8/12 of his duels in what was a masterful display.
Voted by you! ????— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) September 20, 2020
Mo Kudus is today’s #KingOfTheMatch! ????????#ajarkc pic.twitter.com/tWE1PWhbCt
