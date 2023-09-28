Mohammed Kudus wins man-of-the-match in West Ham's win over Lincoln

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, was named man-of-the-match in West Ham United's win over Lincoln City in the EFL Cup.
West Ham United via a tweet on X confirmed that the Ghanaian was voted as the man-of-the-match in their away win on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.
Kudus was sensational on the night, coming close to scoring from a freekick and completing the most dribbles in the game.
Nonetheless, Tomas Soucek scored the only goal of the game to help the Hammers progress to round 4 of the League Cup.
Kudus lasted the whole minutes of the game. He recorded 74 touches, completed 41 passes, made 7 out of 7 attempted long balls, completed 4 successful dribbles, attempted 3 shots, created 2 chances, and made 2 key passes.
The game was his second start for West Ham since joining from Ajax. He has won man-of-the-match awards in both.
Following the win, West Ham will face Arsenal in the next round of the EFL Cup.
Running down the wing... ????@KudusMohammedGH is voted your @JDFootball Man of the Match ???? pic.twitter.com/Ktjs8yJWBv— West Ham United (@WestHam) September 28, 2023
EE/KPE
