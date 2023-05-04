Mohammed Kudus would be a good addition to Arsenal - Frank de Boer

Ajax midfielder, Kudus Mohammed

Former Netherlands and Crystal Palace manager, Frank de Boer beleives Mohammed Kudus will be a good addition to Arsenal.

The Ghana attacker has been linked to several top European clubs following his impressive performance at the World Cup in Qatar and in the Dutch Eredivisie.



Frank de Boer who is an admirer of the former Nordjaelland player indicated that Kudus’ skillset would be a good addition to Arsenal.



According to him, the injury concerns of Arsenal wouldn’t have been a major setback in their campaign if they had Kudus and Mount as options.



“In any case, certainly for the width. They are both top players. They would be good acquisitions," he stated as quoted by Voetbalprimeur.

“You play 38 games in the Premier League, you enter the Champions League and you have two cup competitions.



“Then you really need all the players. Arsenal has had very few injuries this season, they almost always played with the same line-up. You could fill that in blindly. But that is not the case every season. If a few players drop out, then you have adequate replacements are needed if you want to compete at the top," he added.



Having scored 18 goals and provided five assists. The 20-year-old was Ghana's best player at the Mundial in Qatar.



Kudus scored two goals and an assist despite the team's early elimination from the tournament.