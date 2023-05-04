0
Menu
Sports

Mohammed Kudus would be a good addition to Arsenal - Frank de Boer

Kudus Moammed 42436475.jfif Ajax midfielder, Kudus Mohammed

Thu, 4 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Former Netherlands and Crystal Palace manager, Frank de Boer beleives Mohammed Kudus will be a good addition to Arsenal.

The Ghana attacker has been linked to several top European clubs following his impressive performance at the World Cup in Qatar and in the Dutch Eredivisie.

Frank de Boer who is an admirer of the former Nordjaelland player indicated that Kudus’ skillset would be a good addition to Arsenal.

According to him, the injury concerns of Arsenal wouldn’t have been a major setback in their campaign if they had Kudus and Mount as options.

“In any case, certainly for the width. They are both top players. They would be good acquisitions," he stated as quoted by Voetbalprimeur.

“You play 38 games in the Premier League, you enter the Champions League and you have two cup competitions.

“Then you really need all the players. Arsenal has had very few injuries this season, they almost always played with the same line-up. You could fill that in blindly. But that is not the case every season. If a few players drop out, then you have adequate replacements are needed if you want to compete at the top," he added.

Having scored 18 goals and provided five assists. The 20-year-old was Ghana's best player at the Mundial in Qatar.

Kudus scored two goals and an assist despite the team's early elimination from the tournament.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Dead man's details used to register National Cathedral in the US - Ablakwa alleges
Akufo-Addo appoints new CEO for Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency
Tears, curses as Nungua ‘killer’ husband makes first court appearance
Watch Asantehene's departure to UK to attend Charles III's coronation
Gold Mafia: We don’t owe Akufo-Addo an apology – Al Jazeera suggests
Gold Mafia: We don’t owe Akufo-Addo an apology – Al Jazeera suggests
Hillary Clinton 'deeply concerned' by passage of Uganda's anti-LGBTQ+ law
Meet the NPP MPs who joined Alan Kyerematen's 'Aduro Wo So' walk
Ken Agyapong's lawyer pops up in US registration documents
Otiko Djaba speaks on Akufo-Addo’s 2018 ambassadorial job
Related Articles: