Mohammed Muntari scores as Qatar lose 3-1 to Senegal at 2022 World Cup

Mohammed Muntari FiasnPRXwAEmIzu.jfif Ghanaian descent, Mohammed Muntari

Fri, 25 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Qatar player of Ghanaian descent, Mohammed Muntari scored his first goal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in their 3-1 defeat to Senegal.

Muntari had an instant impact after coming on as a substitute to score a consolation goal just 4 minutes after coming on.

Muntari scored with a header from a cross to reduce the deficit in the 78th minute.

Senegal had scored the first in the 41st minute through Boulaye Dia before Famara Diedhiou doubled the lead in the second half.

Bamba Dieng later added one more goal to dash Qatar’s hopes of staging a comeback in the game.

Muntari was born in Kumasi but naturalized for Qatar in 2014 and has since been playing for the national team of the country.

The 28-year-old striker schooled in Ghana and completed T.I Ahmadiyya SHS.

Having remained a key member of the Qatar national team in the past few years, Mohammed Muntari has 14 goals for Qatar after making over 40 appearances for the national team since 2014.



JNA/BB

