Mohammed Naeem scores 20th goal of the season in Sweden

Mohammed Naeem Hn Ghana international Mohammed Naeem

Sun, 9 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian attacker, Mohammed Naeem took his goals tally in the Swedish Ettan Norra to 20 goals after scoring in Sandvikens IF win over Stockholm International.

The forward started and lasted the entire duration in Sandvikens IF 4-2 on home turf on Saturday.

The 25-year-old who has been in a rich vein of form this season registered his name on the scoresheet in the 38th minute as his side cruised to victory.

His side, Sandvikens quest of securing promotion to the Swedish Superettans remains intact as they currently sit 2nd on the table with 55 points.

The Ghanaian forward has scored 20 goals in 21 appearances for Sandvikens in the Swedish third-tier this campaign.

Source: footballghana.com
