Mohammed Polo, Amankwah Mireku takes swipe at Hearts of Oak’s hierarchy

Hearts of Oak legend Mohammed Polo

Accra Hearts of Oak legends, Mohammed Polo and Amankwah Mireku have taken a swipe at the clubs hierarchy following the resignation of members of the technical team.

The Phobians were hit with three resignations in just a week as three technical team members resigned from their post.



Assistant coach Asare Bediako was the first member to resign followed by head coach Kosta Papic and goalkeeper’s trainer Ben Owu on 15th February 2021.



Papic is reported to have cited interference as the reason why he relinquished his post.



Sabahn Quaye, a long-serving Team Manager is the latest to leave the club after he was sacked by the board.



However, Mohammed Polo and Amankwah Mireku who have their names written into the record books of the club have expressed their displeasure about the recent happenings and has therefore charged the management and board to sacrifice in making sure that the supporters of the are happy going forward.

Polo known in football circles as the ‘Dribbling Magician’ in an interview with Kumasi based Ashh FM affirmed Hearts of Oak is not in the right direction and said he faced similar problem during his stint with the club as coach and for that matter, he is not surprised he cited interference as reason why he resigned.



“I faced the same interference which Papic faced at Hearts with player’s selection,” 1978 Africa Cup of Nations winner Polo, who coached Hearts between 2013 and 2014, told Ashh FM.



"The direction of Hearts of Oak isn't the best and it can't be the best in any way, it's not done in Europe - how the management and the board run the team in Ghana.



"I'm ready for the Hearts of Oak job on one condition, that is, I will bring in my own assistant manager."



Amankwah Mireku, who guided the club to conquer Africa also described the departure of coaches from the team as unfortunate and disturbing.

“It’s very unfortunate that this is happening that coaches have to leave the club this way,"



“Papic’s problem has to do with structures. He should have made us known which structure, in particular, was the problem.



“It’s a problem that there are always issues between management and the technical team. Coaches are sacked day in and day out.



“I will speak on behalf of former players. The leaders should try and also sacrifice for the supporters of the club to be happy; we are all worried by the current happenings going on with the club."



Hearts are currently 11th on the Premier League table after 13 rounds of matches. The second most successful club in the history of the top-flight, their last of 19 titles came in 2009, the same year Papic ended his first stint.