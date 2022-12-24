1
Mohammed Polo 'blesses' Mohammed Kudus

Kudus Mohammed Polo.jpeg Mohammed Polo has 'blessed' Kudus

Sat, 24 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana legend, Alhaji Mohammad Ahmed Polo on Friday afternoon expressed his profound gratitude to God for the football talent of Black Stars poster boy Mohammed Kudus.

He praised the young Ajax midfielder for his remarkable performance in the Qatar world cup 2022.

He congratulated him for his amazing talent, patience on the pitch, humility, respect for all attitude, goal-scoring prowess, accurate passing skills, and dribbling skills.

The man nicknamed the dribbling magician placed his hand on the head of Kudus and offered him the needed impetus and prayers for him to inherit some of the gifted football techniques Allah has blessed him with.

The Soccer Professor exhibited one of his excellent styles with the ball and gave a special pass to Kudu to symbolize his heart's desire for the talented young player from the Zongo community.

Alhaji Mohammed Polo indicated in his inspiring speech that,the old cliché of POLO to POLO must be converted to KUDUS to KUDUS.

It was a memorable occasion for the revival of Zongo Community in Ghana an impetus to encourage the young up and coming talented footballers.

Mohammed Kudus is in Ghana for the Christmas period. He will return to Ajax in January to prepare for the resumption of the Dutch Eredivisie.

Source: footballghana.com
