Mohammed Polo expresses readiness for Hearts coaching job

Accra Hearts of Oak legend, Mohammed Polo

Accra Hearts of Oak legend Mohammed Polo has declared his readiness for the vacant coaching job at the club.

The Phobians are currently without a head coach following the resignation of head coach Kosta Papic after just three months.



In an interview, Polo lamented that he is ready for the job but said he will only take the vacant Accra Hearts of Oak coaching role if he will be given the opportunity to appoint his own assistant coach.



“I'm ready for the Hearts of Oak job with one condition, that is, I will bring in my own assistant manager," he said in an interview with Ashh FM.

Mohammed Polo took charge of the club during the 2013/14 season before he was sacked.



Accra Hearts of Oak currently lies 11th on the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier Lague table after matchday 14.