Mohammed Polo narrates how he sold family property to fund renovation of Legon Ajax Park

Thu, 4 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Hearts of Oak player and Ghanaian football legend, Mohammed Ahmed “Polo”, has revealed that he sold one of his family houses in Alajo, a suburb of Accra, to refurbish a football pitch at the University of Ghana.

According to him, the Ajax Park was one of the pitches he worked tirelessly to refurbish, and it has since become one of the best pitches in the area.

In addition to Ajax Park, Polo said he was involved in the development of other pitches such as Hearts of Lions Park and Nania Park.

Polo noted that he moved his football academy to the Kaneshie Sports Complex, which he also invested in because he felt was more accessible to players looking to train with his outfit.

“I started the whole thing, these are pitches that already existed, Hearts of Lions Park, Nania Park and Ajax Park. I came in the middle, I was in the middle and if you go there today you can see that it is one of the best pitches over there.

“It has been refurbished but I started and I even worked on it from scratch, I spent money, I had to sell my house for that field.” Mohammed Polo told Radio Gold Sports.

