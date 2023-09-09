Mohammed Polo praises Black Stars' fighting spirit against CAR after 2023 AFCON qualification

Black Stars

Ghana football legend, Mohammed Polo has praised the Black Stars for their fighting spirit following their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification.

The Black Stars on Thursday fought back from a goal down to beat Central African Republic in the final Group E game at the Baba Yara Stadium.



The result earned Ghana a 10th consecutive AFCON slot in Ivory Coast next year.



Speaking to the Accra-based Radio Gold, the 1982 AFCON winner praised the team for their fighting spirit.



“They played very well, this is what we are looking for, this is what we are expecting them to do and I think they showed the sort of identity of Ghana football of old," he said.

“For them to come up from a goal down with that sort of confidence, though we are playing at home.



“I think the pressure too was on them but they were able to do exactly what they were supposed to do.



“I think it is a plus, we are getting somewhere," he added.



Ghana will discover their AFCON group opponents on October 12.