Mohammed Polo snubs Ghana as he names his favourite countries to win 2023 AFCON

Legendary Ghanaian footballer, Mohammed Polo

Legendary Mohammed Polo has named his favourite countries likely to win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Ivory Coast and there was no Ghana.

The Black Stars will be participating in the 34th edition of the continent's most prestigious tournament which is eight days away.



Chris Hughton and his charges have been housed in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.



Having failed to perform at the last edition of the AFCON in Cameroon, the team will hope to improve their outings.



However, Polo, who played a crucial in Ghana winning the 1978 AFCON believes the current does not have what it takes to annex the ultimate.



According to him, the Black Stars will reach the last four of the tournament.

"With the team’s current performance, I think they can reach the semi-finals, but it will be difficult to win the title," the Hearts of Oak legend and former coach told btolat.com



Quizzed to name his favourite countries to lift the envious trophy, Polo said, “Morocco, Senegal, Egypt, Cameroon, Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, in order.”



The Black Stars are currently in Kumasi fine-tuning themselves for the tournament. The team will face Namibia to test their preparedness on January 8 at the Baba Yara Stadium before jetting off to the tournament on January 10.



The Black Stars of Ghana will first come up against Cape Verde at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on January 14 before wrapping up their group games against Mozambique at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on January 22, 2024.