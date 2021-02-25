Mohammed Polo to petition President Akufo-Addo over $51,000 debt owed him

Ghanaian football icon Mohammed Polo has opened up on how one Dr Abubakari Ibrahim allegedly defrauded him of $35,000.

Polo in a yet-to-be aired interview with GhanaWeb recounted that during his playing days, he was approached by the said Dr Ibrahim to invest in estates in London.



Polo says that with absolute trust and confidence in Dr Ibrahim, he gave him the authority to withdraw $35,000 from his account for the purchase of the house.



In one of his visits to London, he was shown the house but unknown to him, the man had registered the facility in his name.



After finding out that he has been fleeced, Polo says he took the matter to a London court and got a ruling that mandated Dr Ibrahim to pay him $51,000.



The man failed to pay and instead relocated to Ghana, per Polo’s account.

Polo says he followed up and took the issue to court. A ruling was passed, asking the man to settle the $51,000 debt.



“There is one Dr Abubakari Ibrahim who stays in London and a younger brother of a minister during Rawlings’ time who took my money. He lured me into buying a house in London and because I trusted him and was not stable then, I trusted him, not knowing it was a prank.



“I went there and he told me he has bought the house so I gave him an authority. Unknowing to me, he registered the house in his name. I had to chase this man to get a judgment in London. He sold the house but did not give me the money.



“The judgment debt was $51,000 so he could have given me my money. He could have sold the house more than that price. I was chasing him and he ran back home. I took the case to Ghana court and got a judgement. Till today we are still on the judgement,” he lamented.



The Hearts of Oak legend says he is going to petition the president to humbly seek help in retrieving the said cash.

“He is there and has bought properties. They should seize his properties. I’m going to see the head of state for help and I know he’ll help me”, he said.



Polo is regarded as one of the best players Ghana has produced, playing for Hearts of Oak and the Black Stars of Ghana for several years.



