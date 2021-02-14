0
Mohammed Salisu Premier League bow for Southampton ends in defeat against Wolves

Mohammed Salisu On His Premier League Debut.jpeg Mohammed Salisu on his Premier League debut

Sun, 14 Feb 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu made a brief appearance on his Premier League debut for Southampton in the 2-1 loss against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

After a rather long wait for his maiden outing for the Saints, the centre-back made his bow in a 2-0 victory over Wolves in the FA Cup fifth round on Thursday.

The 21-year-old gave a superb account of himself which prompted coach Ralph Hasenhüttl to name him in his Matchday squad for the encounter against the same opponents.

The budding centre-back was introduced in the match as a replacement for Kyle Walker-Peters in the 72nd minute.

His introduction did little to improve the scoreline for the hosts as the St Mary’s Stadium outfit lost 2-1.

Salisu joined Southampton on a four-year contract in August last year.

His debut was however delayed by injury and match fitness concerns.

