Mohammed Salisu Premier League bow for Southampton ends in defeat against Wolves

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu made a brief appearance on his Premier League debut for Southampton in the 2-1 loss against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.
After a rather long wait for his maiden outing for the Saints, the centre-back made his bow in a 2-0 victory over Wolves in the FA Cup fifth round on Thursday.
The 21-year-old gave a superb account of himself which prompted coach Ralph Hasenhüttl to name him in his Matchday squad for the encounter against the same opponents.
The budding centre-back was introduced in the match as a replacement for Kyle Walker-Peters in the 72nd minute.
His introduction did little to improve the scoreline for the hosts as the St Mary’s Stadium outfit lost 2-1.
Salisu joined Southampton on a four-year contract in August last year.
His debut was however delayed by injury and match fitness concerns.
