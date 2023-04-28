0
Menu
Sports

Mohammed Salisu absent from Bournemouth clash due to groin injury

Salisu 750x536 1 Mohammed Salisu of Southampton

Fri, 28 Apr 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana international and Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu missed his club's Premier League clash against Bournemouth as a result of his groin injury.

The Ghanaian centre-back has been sidelined for the last few matches due to the issue.

Speaking about Salisu's injury ahead of the fixture, Southampton assistant coach Ruben Selles said: "Mohammed Salisu is unavailable and is working his way back from a groin issue."

Salisu joined the Saints in 2020 from Spanish side Real Valladolid, but he has struggled with injuries during his time in England. Despite that, he has shown promising signs when he has been fit to play.

Southampton, who are currently bottom of the Premier League table and fighting to avoid relegation and were hoping for a win against Bournemouth on Thursday night.

The game in a much-needed victory for the side as they continue their march to beat relegation.

Southampton, however, remains bottom of the league log with 24 points, four less than last-but-one side, Everton who have 28 points.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Col. Damoah eyes Jaman South Parliamentary seat
Majority leader questions Prof Frimpong-Boateng's report
NDC’s Baba Sadiq drags Coffee Shop Mafia over Frimpong-Boateng report
Ken Agyapong slams Akufo-Addo
It will be a curse for John Mahama to hold the state sword again - Koku Anyidoho
Bawumia allegedly blocks NDC activist on Twitter
Wontumi accuses former minister of sinister agenda
Galamsey report: Steve Manteaw slams Akufo-Addo
Galamsey report: Akufo-Addo has referred report to CID for probe - Ahiagbah
Netizens descend on Bawumia for claiming govt has created over 2 million jobs
Related Articles: