Mohammed Salisu all smiles as he begins pre-season with Southampton

Mohammed Salisu with a teammate

Ghana international, Mohammed Salisu is back on his feet and working to regain full fitness before the start of the 2023/24 football season.

The defender had a strong start to the last football season but injuries had a negative impact on his form in the second half of the league campaign.



This did not help his club Southampton as the club suffered relegation from the English Premier League at the end of the 2022/23 season.



Not only did his injury affect his club football but it also meant he missed crucial games for the Black Stars in the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Fortunately, Mohammed Salisu has made a lot of progress in the last few months and is now feeling better.



He was spotted doing gym work with his Southampton teammates on Wednesday, July 5, as part of pre-season training.



Last season, Salisu only made 22 appearances in the English Premier League. If he stays with Southampton for the upcoming campaign in the English Championship, he will have a key role to play for the Saints.