Mohammed Salisu becomes first defender to score for Ghana at the World Cup

Mohammed Salisu was on target for Ghana

Black Stars defender Mohammed Salisu is the first defender to score for Ghana in World Cup history. The Southampton defender played full throttle in Ghana's dramatic win against South Korea.

He scored Ghana's first goal in the 24th minute to help Ghana secure all three points at stake.



Salisu began his career in his hometown youth team, Kumasi Barcelona Babies, before joining West African Football Academy in 2013.



Salisu joined Real Valladolid's youth setup in October 2017.



On 28 January 2018, Salisu made his senior debut with the reserves, starting in a 4-2 Segunda Division B home loss against Coruxo. On April 29, he scored his first senior goal, equalizing in the 82nd minute of a 2-2 away draw against Racing Ferrol.



Salisu was promoted to the senior Valladolid squad on July 16, 2018. On 9 January 2019, he made his professional debut, starting in a 1-0 away loss to Getafe in the Copa del Rey that season.

On August 18, he made his La Liga debut, starting in a 2-1 away win over Real Betis. On October 26, 2019, he scored his first professional goal, the second goal in a 2-0 home win over Eibar.



Salisu signed for Premier League team Southampton for a cost of £10.9 million on August 12, 2020.



The 23-year-old is 191cm tall and prefers to play with his left foot.



Salisu made his Southampton debut six months after joining for the club, on 11 February 2021, playing the full 90 minutes and maintaining a clean sheet in a 2-0 FA Cup away victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.



Salisu made his Ghana debut on September 23, 2022, as a second-half substitute in a 3-0 friendly loss to Brazil. His current market value according to transfermarkt is 18 million euros.