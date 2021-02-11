Mohammed Salisu could make Southampton debut in FA Cup on Thursday

Ghana international Mohammed Salisu

Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu could play his first match for Southampton on Thursday when they face Wolves in the FA Cup fifth round.

This is after manager Ralph Hasenhüttl declared him available for the match following his return to training for the first time since sustaining an injury in December.



“With a long injury from Theo Walcott, we need him [Takumi Minamino]. He showed immediately that he can score and help us in the number 10 position. I'm happy we have brought him in," Hasenhuttl said in his team news on Tuesday ahead of Thursday's fixture, his club's official website has reported.



“We see more and more players joining us, more and more players coming back – we need this as we are still in a busy time of the season."



“We have Kyle Walker-Peters back and Mohammed Salisu now able to play."



“We still have five injured players but it’s getting better, the squad is getting bigger now and it’s giving me more opportunities."

“Jannik [Vestergaard] training one time and then playing a game is not perfect, not for the injury risk – coming back after long injuries is always dangerous."



"The more alternatives we have the more we can rotate in the next games and this is what we will have to do because the last thing we need is injuries. We must really take care of them."



Salisu joined Southampton in August last year from Spanish side Real Valladolid.



However, his debut has delayed due to a series of injury challenges and lack of match fitness.