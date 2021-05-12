Mohammed Salisu excels as Southampton beat Ayew and Schlupp's Crystal Palace

A photo from the football match

Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu climbed off the bench to help Southampton to a 3-1 victory against Crystal Palace on Monday night.

Crystal Palace who had Ghanaian duo Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp in their squad took the lead through Belgium forward Christian Benteke after just two minutes.



But Southampton leveled in the 19th minute through English striker Danny Ings.



The Eagles had the chance to take the lead with four remaining to halftime but captain Luka Milivojevic missed from the spot.



Southampton manager Ralph Hassenutl replaced Jan Bednarek with Salisu in the second half to provide solidity in the Saints' defence.



The 22-year-old impressed stopping the threat of Benteke and compatriot Jordan Ayew as Che Evans scored to give Southampton the lead in the 48th minute.

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson brought on Ghanaian midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp for Luka Milivojevic before Mitchy Batsuayi replaced Jordan Ayew.



Danny Ings netted his second of the night with 15 minutes left as Southampton secured all three points at the St Marys.







