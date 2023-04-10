Mohammed Salisu expected to leave Southampton this summer - Reports

Mohammed Salisu

Ghana defender, Mohammed Salisu is expected to leave Southampton this summer.

The 23-year-old has been relegated to the bench under interim coach, Ruben Selles who replaced Nathan Jones.



With a preference for Jan Bednarek and Armel Bella-Kotchap at the heart of his defence, Salisu has played just once under the new boss, starting zero times. That follows a run of 14 consecutive starts.



He was unused in the Saints’ defeats to West Ham and Manchester City.



As reported earlier, Southampton have left out Mohammed Salisu from recent matchday squads because of 'doubts over his commitment' according to The Athletic.



The report added that it is now very unlikely that he will extend his deal at the club, which expires in June 2024.

With Salisu attracting interest from Newcastle United and Manchester United, he is expected to leave the club this summer.



He has made a total of 28 appearances in all competitions for the Saints.



Salisu joined Southampton from Real Valladolid in a deal worth 10 million pounds.



He was named in Ghana's squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers against Angola last month but did not feature in the back-to-back games due to injury.



Salisu was a member of the Black Stars squad that featured at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.