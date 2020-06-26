Sports News

Mohammed Salisu has his heart set on Premier League move - Rennes president reveals

Rennes president Nicolas Holveck has disclosed that defender Mohammed Salisu has his heart set on a move to the Premier League.

The Ghanaian youngster has been in fine form for Real Valladolid in the ongoing Spanish La Liga, making 30 appearances.



He has caught the attention of several top European clubs including French outfit Rennes, who were hoping that the prospect of playing in the UEFA Champions League next season would convince the 21-year-old to join.



English giants Manchester United, Southampton and Everton have also been listed as potential destinations for the silky defender.



But according to Holvech, the budding guardsman has his focus set firmly on a move to the English top flight.

“We have several targets. We are on three-four players, a level higher than the Europa League. If we succeed, there will be real reinforcements. There will be ambitious recruitment whatever happens,” Holveck told Foot Mercat.



“Salisu is currently prioritising the Premier League. Forcing a player despite agreements between clubs is something we don’t necessarily want to do. We have done everything to convince him, a priority, he would like to go to the Premier League.”



“We want players who want to come. This is not a reproach to Salisu, who during our discussions, seemed very sincere. He prefers an English speaking country. We’re not going to force people.”

