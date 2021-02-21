Mohammed Salisu impresses on first EPL start as Southampton hold Chelsea

Ghanaian defender, Mohammed Salisu

Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu produced a majestic performance on his first English Premier League start as Southampton held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw at the St Mary’s stadium.

Salisu was handed his first start after impressing in games against Wolves in the FA Cup and the Premier League.



The 21-year-old repaid manager Ralph Hassenhutl for the faith reposed in him with a fine performance to stop the likes of Tammy Abraham and Timo Werner.



The Saints took a first-half lead through Liverpool loanee Takumi Minamo despite Chelsea taking control of the half.

But the Blues then levelled nine minutes after the breakthrough a Mason Mount penalty.



Salisu lasted the entire duration and played well with defensive partner Jan Vestergaard.



The game is the third appearance for the former Real Valladolid guardsman who is gradually finding his way into the team after time out with minor injuries.