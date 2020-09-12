Sports News

Mohammed Salisu is not yet ready for a Premier League start - Southampton manager

Ghana international Mohammed Salisu

Southampton manager, Ralph Hasenhuttle has said that defender Mohammed Salisu is not yet ready for a starting place in the team.

According to him, the Ghanaian defender needs a few more weeks to build up his fitness to the level of the Premier League.



Salisu arrived at the club as one of Europe’s most coveted young players, having given a good account of himself in the La Liga.



The 21-year-old joined the English side from Real Valladolid in a deal estimated to be worth £10.9m.



"It may take a few more weeks, maybe [to break into the starting set-up],” Hasenhuttl told Hampshire Live."



“After the next international break [in October], I hope to have him in the first eleven. He has good drive and is a very ambitious guy,"



"He is working hard on his fitness at the moment after a long break from injury and there are a few issues we must work on but you can see his physicality.”

The Southampton manager, however, believes that the club has acquired a fantastic player who will play at the Sat. Mary’s stadium for many years.



"The potential he has is amazing and he wants to learn quickly. He is exactly the type of player that we need to have here,” Hasenhuttl said.



"We have very clear and strict limits on any transfer we make. We have to have a player that really likes to come to us for money we can spend."



"If we find such a player then I am sure he will enjoy it and develop very quickly when he is with us."



"He will not be a short-term project, he will be more of a long-term project. Therefore I think he was a fantastic transfer."



Salisu played 32 games across all competitions for Valladolid in last season’s La Liga, scoring two goals.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.