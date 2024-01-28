Mohammed Salisu issues apology for asking to fight journalist

Black Stars defender, Mohammed Salisu

Black Stars defender, Mohammed Salisu, has extended an apology for his recent altercation with a journalist following Ghana's departure from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

He was seen in the mixed zone after the Mozambique defeat that ended Ghana’s campaign asking to be allowed to fight a journalist whom he deemed to have insulted him.



Expressing regret on social media nearly a week after the incident, the 24-year-old Monaco defender addressed the disappointment of the campaign.



Salisu acknowledged the team's intention to bring the trophy home and expressed frustration at their elimination during the group stage.



He assured fans of their commitment and promised a stronger comeback for the beloved country.



Salisu returned to action for Monaco, playing the full 90 minutes in their subsequent 2-2 draw with Olympique Marseille on Saturday.



Read Salisu’s full statement below:



It’s with deepest regret that I am writing to you about our disappointing campaign in the 2023 AFCON.

As you all know we went with the intention of bringing the Trophy home but it was rather unfortunate that we were eliminated from the tournament in the group stage. We gave absolutely everything but we were unable to secure the necessary wins to keep us in the tournament.



Aside all, I feel so disappointed that I couldn't help my country to regain its past glory. With full assurance, we promise to come back stronger…for our beloved country.



My actions to the media were out of frustration. We went to the 2023 AFCON to win the trophy but things didn't go as planned. Everyone will bear me witness the last game was unacceptable so the fans have every right to criticize us but not to the extent of insult and threats.



Nevertheless I want to render an unqualified apology to whoever I offend. We never wanted this result. We will come stronger. Thank you for your tremendous support.