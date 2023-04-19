3
Menu
Sports

Mohammed Salisu linked with a move to Atletico Madrid

Salisu 4657689.jpeg Ghana international, Mohammed Salisu

Wed, 19 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Mohammed Salisu has been linked with a move away from Southampton in the summer transfer window.

The center-back has suffered a huge injury setback in recent weeks that has seen him miss a number of matches not only at the club level but at the national team level as well.

Despite his injury, Mohammed Salisu remains a preferred defender in the transfer market.

Last winter, he was linked with potential moves to English Premier League giants Manchester United as well as new billionaires Newcastle United.

While the two clubs have reportedly continued to monitor Mohammed Salisu, their interest is not as high as before.

This week, reports gathered indicate that the agent of the player has contacted Atletico Bilbao to offer him to the club.

The Rojiblancos are interested in the player but will only take a decision at the end of the summer transfer window.

It is understood that Mohammed Salisu will cost between 15-20 million euros in the summer.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Albert Donkor family rejects 'armed robber' tag
EOCO freezes 95 luxurious cars; directs owners to report before May 3
Ex-Fomena NPP chair confirms receiving GH¢1m from Ken Agyapong
Hakimi's divorce saga: Captain Smart narrates experience
Akufo-Addo to appoint Gertrude Torkornoo As New CJ of Ghana – Report
How galamsey destroyed part of garden at Akufo-Addo's Kyebi residence
Kenyan woman busted at KIA for attempting to smuggle cocaine
Kennedy Agyapong sends strong warning to contenders
John Mahama pays his own electricity bills – ECG MD confirms
Ghana Army Rejected Me Because Of My Height, Eyeballs - Ghanaian Soldier In Uk
Related Articles: