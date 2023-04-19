Mohammed Salisu linked with a move to Atletico Madrid

Ghana international, Mohammed Salisu

Ghana international, Mohammed Salisu has been linked with a move away from Southampton in the summer transfer window.

The center-back has suffered a huge injury setback in recent weeks that has seen him miss a number of matches not only at the club level but at the national team level as well.



Despite his injury, Mohammed Salisu remains a preferred defender in the transfer market.



Last winter, he was linked with potential moves to English Premier League giants Manchester United as well as new billionaires Newcastle United.



While the two clubs have reportedly continued to monitor Mohammed Salisu, their interest is not as high as before.

This week, reports gathered indicate that the agent of the player has contacted Atletico Bilbao to offer him to the club.



The Rojiblancos are interested in the player but will only take a decision at the end of the summer transfer window.



It is understood that Mohammed Salisu will cost between 15-20 million euros in the summer.