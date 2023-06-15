1
Mohammed Salisu named in African XI of top five European leagues

Salisu 4657689.jpeg Ghana international defender Mohammed Salisu

Thu, 15 Jun 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana international defender Mohammed Salisu has earned a spot in Sofascore's highest-rated African eleven of the top five European leagues for the 2022-23 campaign.

Sofascore is an app that provides live scores and statistics of matches and players across 23 sports to 22 million monthly active users.

The Black Stars central defender emerged as the best Ghanaian player in the European top five leagues as per the ratings and statistics by Sofascore.

The Southampton star earned a rating of 7.04 out of 10 for his outstanding outing across the English Premier League this season.

The tough-tackling defender made 22 appearances with 21 starts and one as a substitute for the Saints, where he managed to provide one assist in the process.

Salisu was named on the bench on four occasions as his season was affected by injuries along the way.

He was named in Ghana's final squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and featured in all three group-stage matches against Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

He scored his first international goal when the Black Stars beat Switzerland 2-0 in a pre-World Cup friendly match.

Salisu got his first competitive Ghana goal when he scored the opener in the 3-2 victory over South Korea in the second group game at the World Cup.

