Mohammed Salisu named in La Liga Under-21 XI for 2019-20 season

Real Valladolid defender, Mohammed Salisu

Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu has been named in Marca’s La Liga Under-21 Best XI for the 2019-20 campaign.

The 20-year-old earned his place following his outstanding performances for Real Valladolid during the period under review.



Salisu was listed alongside Sevilla’s Jules Kounde and Getafe’s Marc Cucurella in defense, with Real Betis shot stopper Dani Martin in goal.

The team also included Fede Valverde and Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid and Martin Odegaard and Takefusa Kubo – who spent the season on loan at Real Sociedad and Real Mallorca respectively.



Barca’s highly-rated teen star Ansu Fati, Valencia winger Ferran Torres and striker Alexander Isak of Real Sociedad completed the team, which was based on performances across the 2019-20 season.

